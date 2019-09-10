Gary Brewer brings grass to The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Gary Brewer and his family band, The Kentucky Ramblers, are moving their winter bluegrass concert series to a new venue. All shows will now be held at the theater located in The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, KY, the largest outlet mall in Kentucky.

They had hosted summer shows at the Shoppes in the past, but with the imminent sale of the Sheperdsville Music Barn, the Brewers needed a new home for their shows. For several years, they had brought in top bluegrass acts on Friday nights with the Kentucky Ramblers hosting and opening the concerts at the Barn. These had proved quite popular in north central Kentucky and southern Indiana, giving fans in the region a chance to hear quality bluegrass during the months when festivals are on hiatus.

Now they can offer fans the chance to enjoy music in a comfortable, modern theater setting, with seating for 600 people, and plenty of handicapped-accessible space. Visitors can come for some shopping, and also catch top entertainers on stage. Already booked for the 2019-2020 season are Larry Sparks, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Junior Sisk, Larry Cordle, Ralph Stanley II, and the Grascals. More will be added over the next few months.

A food court is located adjacent to the theater with a variety of dining options, and the Shoppes are situated just off I-64 at the Simpsonville exit.

Wayne Brewer, who plays bass and fiddle with his father’s band, told us this afternoon that not only will the theater be more comfortable for concertgoers, it also offers a convenient backstage area for artists, with private dressing rooms, and plenty of bus parking.

The Brewers are an interesting family, with three generations living and working on a 300 acre farm that has belonged to the family for some time. Not only do they run the farm, they operate a martial arts academy on the property, and welcome school children to visit and learn about farm life. Oh… and they travel on weekends playing bluegrass music.

Full details about Gary Brewer’s Friday Night Bluegrass, which will run Friday nights at 7:00 p.m. from November 2019 through April 2020, can be found online.