Galaxy Audio makes commitment to bluegrass

Galaxy Audio from Wichita, KS, a longtime and valued sponsor here at Bluegrass Today who manufacture and market high quality sound gear for working musicians, has demonstrated a further commitment to the bluegrass world through a new endorsement agreement with Wilson Pickins Productions.

Several WPP artists will receive complimentary wireless in-ear monitor systems for use on stage. Galaxy offers several options in their AS wireless personal monitors which sell for as little as $200 for both transmitter and receiver. Full band packs are also available with multiple receivers and a transmitter starting around $600. Models with additional features demanded by pro performers are also available.

The Dale Ann Bradley Band, Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road, The King James Boys, and New County Grass will begin using the Galaxy monitor systems right away, so ask them how they like ’em when you see them out on the road.

Steve Wilson, chief engineer with Bonfire Studios in South Carolina, will also be employing some Galaxy gear in the studio.

Many bluegrass musicians have utilized these Galaxy in-ear products for their commitment to clarity and transparent sound at reasonable prices. They also offer compact audio reinforcement equipment that pack a big punch in a small package.

You can see all of the Galaxy Audio products online, or at your favorite full-service audio shop or music store.