Frosty Foster to Amanda Cook Band

This is a busy April for Amanda Cook. She has a new album, Point Of No Return, just released on Mountain Fever Records. And she and her husband are furiously packing for a move from Florida to southwestern Virginia early next month.

Plus, Amanda is working in some new band members, the most recent of whom was announced this week. Aaron “Frosty” Foster has joined the group on guitar.

Frosty is a native New Englander, now living in Tennessee after graduating from ETSU with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, with a minor in Bluegrass, Old Time, & Country Music Studies. While in school there he spent two years in the honors ensemble, the ETSU Pride Band, and now earns his living performing and teaching private lessons.

His recent single release, When I Wake Up To Sleep No More,Foster tells us has spent some time on our Bluegrass Today Gospel chart.

Foster tells us that he is eager to see where he can go with Cook and Co.

“I am very excited to start this new chapter of my career with Amanda. I love the new material and my new bandmates have been so welcoming! This is a very talented group. Amanda has built a solid team around her, and I’m so honored to be a part of it!”

He joins Carolyne VanLierop on banjo, Joshua Faul on bass, and George Mason on bass. Amanda holds down the mandolin spot with her group.

For more details on Amanda Cook or her new album, visit her web site online.