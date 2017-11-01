Friday Night Bluegrass starts up this week in KY

Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers at the Grand Ole Opry tribute to Ralph Stanley
Gary Brewer’s annual winter concert series in Shepherdsville, KY, Friday Night Bluegrass, is set to kick off for the 2018-18 season this weekend.
From this November 3 through April 20, 2018, Gary and his family group, The Kentucky Ramblers, will present a bluegrass concert at the Shepherdsville Barn. The Brewers will open each show, and then throw it over to a different visiting act each and ever’ Friday night, with the exception of the Friday after Thanksgiving and the one just before Christmas.
Things start off on Friday with Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, hot off the release of their new album, Time Won’t Wait.
Here’s a run down of the Friday night shows in Shepherdsville, about 20 miles south of Louisville.
- 11/3/17 – Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle
- 11/10/17 – Whiskey Bent Valley Boys
- 11/17/17 – Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers
- 12/1/17 – Michael Feagan & The Fiddle Grass Band
- 12/8/17 – Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
- 12/15/17 – Ma Crowe and The Lady Slippers
- 12/29/17 – Sammy Adkins and the Sandy Hook Mountain Boys
- 1/5/18 – Eddie and Martha Adcock
- 1/12/18 Dave Adkins Band
- 1/19/18 – Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
- 1/26/18 – McLain Family Band
- 2/2/18 – Kevin Prater Band
- 2/9/18 – Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys
- 2/16/18 – The Farm Hands
- 2/23/18 – Sister Sadie
- 3/2/18 – David Parmley and Cardinal Tradition
- 3/9/18 – Michelle Canning Band
- 3/16/18 – Tim White & The VW Boys
- 3/23/18 – Dean Osborne Band
- 3/30/18 – Nathan Stanley
- 4/6/18 – Little Roy & Lizzie Show
- 4/13/18 – Nu-Blu
- 4/20/10 – Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road
Ticket fees range from $12-$20, depending on the featured group. Full details and advance ticket purchases can be found online.