Friday Night Bluegrass starts up this week in KY

Gary Brewer’s annual winter concert series in Shepherdsville, KY, Friday Night Bluegrass, is set to kick off for the 2018-18 season this weekend.

From this November 3 through April 20, 2018, Gary and his family group, The Kentucky Ramblers, will present a bluegrass concert at the Shepherdsville Barn. The Brewers will open each show, and then throw it over to a different visiting act each and ever’ Friday night, with the exception of the Friday after Thanksgiving and the one just before Christmas.

Things start off on Friday with Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, hot off the release of their new album, Time Won’t Wait.

Here’s a run down of the Friday night shows in Shepherdsville, about 20 miles south of Louisville.

11/3/17 – Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle

11/10/17 – Whiskey Bent Valley Boys

11/17/17 – Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers

12/1/17 – Michael Feagan & The Fiddle Grass Band

12/8/17 – Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

12/15/17 – Ma Crowe and The Lady Slippers

12/29/17 – Sammy Adkins and the Sandy Hook Mountain Boys

1/5/18 – Eddie and Martha Adcock

1/12/18 Dave Adkins Band

1/19/18 – Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

1/26/18 – McLain Family Band

2/2/18 – Kevin Prater Band

2/9/18 – Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys

2/16/18 – The Farm Hands

2/23/18 – Sister Sadie

3/2/18 – David Parmley and Cardinal Tradition

3/9/18 – Michelle Canning Band

3/16/18 – Tim White & The VW Boys

3/23/18 – Dean Osborne Band

3/30/18 – Nathan Stanley

4/6/18 – Little Roy & Lizzie Show

4/13/18 – Nu-Blu

4/20/10 – Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

Ticket fees range from $12-$20, depending on the featured group. Full details and advance ticket purchases can be found online.