FreshGrass festival adds a second site in Arkansas

FreshGrass, the festival and organization based in Massachusetts, has announced a second event under their banner to be held in Bentonville, AR. And like the original in North Adams, MA, which is held on the campus of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, the new festival will be held at The Momentary, a new contemporary art space opening early next year.

FreshGrass Bentonville will debut April 24-25, with the same spirit as the original, presenting both traditional and modern grass to audiences that may be unfamiliar with both. The lineup for next spring has yet to be revealed, but you can expect an announcement about the lineup soon as tickets go on sale later this fall.

The Momentary is currently being reconditioned from a 63,000 square-foot cheese factory into a multipurpose space for visual and performing arts, culinary experiences, festivals, and artists-in-residence. It is affiliated with the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, and is part of the urban environment of the old city, located along the Razorback Regional Greenway near the 8th Street Market downtown.

Since the April FreshGrass will be indoors, all shows will take place rain or shine. Tickets to the festival also include access to all the various exhibits in the museum at the time.

FreshGrass is supported by the FreshGrass Foundation, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to preserving, promoting and creating innovate grassroots music. They also publish No Depression magazine, and the online radio site, Folk Alley.