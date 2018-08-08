Free video from Williamson Branch

No… it’s not a free video. Aren’t they all free? It’s the Free video. The music video for the latest single from Williamson Branch, Free!

It was written by guitarist Kevin Williamson and his eldest daughter, Melody, who is also the featured vocalist. True to the band’s style, it’s a happy, joyful number, a top down in the summertime type of song, that perfectly suits Melody’s lovely and very agile voice.

It’s also the title track of their latest Pinecastle album.

Williamson Branch is a family operation, headed by Kevin and his wife, Debbie, and their three daughters. In addition to Melody on fiddle, Kadence plays bass, and Caroline sings as well, with Anthony Howell on banjo.

You can learn more about the group online.