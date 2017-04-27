Forrest O’Connor and Kate Lee married in New York

This past weekend in Geneva, NY, Forrest O’Connor and Kate Lee Gurnow, both members of O’Connor Band with Mark O’Connor, were married at Belhurst Castle and Winery.

Kate is a New York native who has been active in bluegrass music since she was a girl. In fact, she wrote a number of essays for us while still in high school about being a teen grasser. Forrest has been around the music since he was a boy, the son of fiddle and violin wizard, Mark O’Connor.

The couple met in Nashville where Kate was studying violin at Belmont University, and they formed an acoustic country group called Wisewater, with bluegrass roots exposed. When papa Mark decided to return to the bluegrass scene a few years ago, he grabbed them both for O’Connor Band, along with his wife, Maggie, and their first album together won the Bluegrass Grammy for 2017.

And now Forrest and Kate are man and wife. That’s a happy bluegrass love story if I ever heard one!

The couple will reside in Nashville.

Congratulations Forrest and Kate!