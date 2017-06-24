Floodwaters force evacuation at RudyFest

Usually it’s a good thing when bluegrass makes it to the evening news. But a story of natural disaster is rarely happy news in anybody’s book.

Last night at RudyFest near Grayson, KY, rising water from heavy rain forced evacuation of the the park close to dinnertime. As is often the case, when rain interrupted the show, attendees headed back to the camping and parking areas for shelter. Water then began to accumulate quickly and many festival goers found themselves stranded when the order to evacuate was given.

Firefighters and swift water rescue personnel were called to the park as the rains continued to beat down and, after several hours of working, managed to retrieve everyone safely with the help of a number of volunteers in attendance. Still, many others were separated for their vehicles by rising water and had to leave on buses to safety at a nearby church.

Needless to say, today’s stage show was cancelled as many counties in Kentucky and West Virginia had experienced high water and tornado warnings last night.

Congratulations and well done to the RudyFest staff and rescue personnel who successfully accounted for everyone at the festival.