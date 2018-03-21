Flatt Lonesome Trio on Facebook Thursday night

The Flatt Lonesome Trio has scheduled a special, free Facebook Live concert for Thursday night, March 22, at 8:00 p.m. (EDT).

The Trio is the sibling portion of the band, older sister Kelsi Harrigill, who is the band’s mandolinist, with her younger twin siblings Buddy Robertson on guitar, and Charli Robertson on fiddle. The sibling portion is also the singing portion of Flatt Lonesome, so the familiar vocal sound of the full group is what you will hear.

They have declared this low key concert to be an all-request event, with viewers/listeners encouraged to post their favorites they would like to hear, whether from the band’s four albums, or the deep catalog of traditional country songs the Robertson sibs have learned over the years. They promise to take a stab at any of the requests if they think they could pull it off.

The Trio is also prepared to take questions live during the show, with all three answering as the questions dictate.

Requests and questions can be posted on Facebook during the live concert, which should run about an hour.

The weather looks like it will still be snowy for much of the east coast Thursday evening, so grab a warm blanket and settle in by your computer or TV for the Flatt Lonesome Trio.

Find the show on their Facebook page, at 8:00 p.m. eastern.