Flatt Lonesome live on Periscope

Flatt Lonesome will be doing a live Periscope session this evening prior to their performance tonight on the Grand Ole Opry. They’ll put on a short mini-concert back stage which anyone who has the app installed can watch at no charge.

The band will be using the 360 option which allows the viewer to choose to the point of view by moving their phone or scrolling the screen.

Look for them tonight at 8:00 p.m. (EDT) on Periscope and enjoy the show! Then tune in to hear them on the Opry at 9:15.

Periscope is available for free and works on any iOS or Android device. It can be downloaded online from the Apple Store or Google Play.