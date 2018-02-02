Fishin’ On The Cumberland video from Rebekah Long

Nashville singer, songwriter, and studio engineer Rebekah Long has released another music video from her current album, Run Away.

This time it’s for her song, Fishin’ On The Cumberland, written with Donna Ulisse and Jerry Salley, and the video features her… fishing’ on the Cumberland.

Rebekah is that rarest species of the bluegrass family, a twin, and her sister Lizzy is a grasser as well. The two Long girls grew up in Lincolnton, GA, under the shadow of the famous Lewis Family, and Lizzy works alongside Little Roy Lewis to this days Little Roy and Lizzy.

After graduating from the bluegrass program at Glenville State College in West Virginia, Rebekah came to Nashville where she worked as an engineer and an assistant from Tom T and Dixie Hall.

Run Away was released last fall, and has been popular on radio since that time.

Look for Rebekah and her band at SPBGMA, performing tonight in the Edwards Room at 1:30 a.m.