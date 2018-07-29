First Ladies of Bluegrass at RockyGrass

Posted on by Guest Contributor

First Ladies of Bluegrass at RockyGrass 2018 – photo by Pete Wernick

The First Ladies of Bluegrass, initially assembled by Missy Raines for her upcoming Compass recording, Traveller, performed this weekend at RockyGrass in Lyons, CO. The group consists of Raines on bass, with Becky Buller on fiddle, Sierra Hull on mandolin, Molly Tuttle on guitar, and Alison Browne on banjo. They, with a number of special guests, performed a set that was a big hit with the festival crowd.

The Ladies will also perform during Wide Open Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC following the IBMA World of Bluegrass convention in late September.

Thanks to Kevin Slick, President of the The Colorado Bluegrass Music Society, and Pete Wernick for the photos.

  • Missy Raines with First Ladies of Bluegrass at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • First Ladies of Bluegrass at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • First Ladies of Bluegrass at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Becky Buller with First Ladies of Bluegrass at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Molly Tuttle and Missy Raines with First Ladies of Bluegrass at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick
  • Sierra Hull with First Ladies of Bluegrass at RockyGrass 2018 - photo by Kevin Slick

Share this:

About the Author

Guest Contributor

Occasionally, we have Guest Contributors who share their thoughts and experiences on Bluegrass Today.

Other articles you might enjoy