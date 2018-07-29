First Ladies of Bluegrass at RockyGrass

The First Ladies of Bluegrass, initially assembled by Missy Raines for her upcoming Compass recording, Traveller, performed this weekend at RockyGrass in Lyons, CO. The group consists of Raines on bass, with Becky Buller on fiddle, Sierra Hull on mandolin, Molly Tuttle on guitar, and Alison Browne on banjo. They, with a number of special guests, performed a set that was a big hit with the festival crowd.

The Ladies will also perform during Wide Open Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC following the IBMA World of Bluegrass convention in late September.

Thanks to Kevin Slick, President of the The Colorado Bluegrass Music Society, and Pete Wernick for the photos.