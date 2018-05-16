First Eddie Sanders single, A Train Can Run Two Ways

Rural Rhythm Records has announced a new partnership with Engelhardt Music Group, with the first fruit being a new single released this week by bluegrass singer/songwriter Eddie Sanders.

Working with Adam Engelhardt, a renowned engineer and producer in Nashville, is Glen Duncan, fiddler extraordinaire and noted session player and songwriter. Together as Duncan Engelhardt Productions they have produced Sanders’ track, A Train Can Run Two Ways, written by Eddie Sanders and Don McAfee, with Engelhardt and Duncan.

Eddie is a life long grasser, growing up in a musical family headed by Freddie Sanders, promoter of the big Sanders Family Bluegrass Festival in McAlester, OK. One of the largest bluegrass events in that region of the country, Eddie learned from the best watching Bill Monroe, Larry Sparks, The Osborne Brothers and others perform on the festival stage. He later played with Signal Mountain, which also included future legends like Shawn Camp, Dennis and Tim Crouch, and Billy Joe Foster.

He is assisted on this single by Cody Kilby on guitar, Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Ned Luberecki on banjo, Dennis Crouch on bass, and Tim Crouch on fiddle. Don McAfee and Glen Duncan supply the vocal harmonies.

It’s a fast moving tune with plenty of drive about a man who hopes to see his true love return on the same train that took her away.

Here’s a taste…

A Train Can Run Two Ways is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

You can find out more about Eddie and his music online.