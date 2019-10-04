Finalists announced for Scott Street Five String Finals

JAMinc has announced the six finalists for the Scott Street Five String Finals, an invitational banjo competition held in conjunction with the Richmond Folk Festival in Richmond, VA. It honors the memory of Scott Street, a prominent banjo player, attorney, and philanthropist from Richmond.

Finalists were selected from submissions received through the summer, and will each perform for the judges next Saturday (10/12) on the festival stage. We understand that the competition was tough this year, with the judges expressing disappointment that they could only choose three each in each division.

The Five String Finals are only open to banjo players 18 and under. First place winners receive a $1000 cash prize and a handsome crystal trophy, plus a demo recording session at In Your Ear Studios in Richmond. The first runner up gets a check for $600, and second runner up receives $400.

And the finalists are:

Bluegrass

Jacob Moretz, 14, Boone NC

Taylor Parks, 15, Bloxom VA

Stewart Werner, 16, Rocky Mount VA

Clawhammer

Hannah Cantrell, 15, Floyd VA

Claire Childress, 16, Big Stone Gap, VA

Nicholas Wingo, 16, Rural Retreat VA

The competition will be held at 4:30 p.m. on October 12. Judges include Sammy Shelor, Riley Baugus, Brett Martin and Malcolm Pulley.

Good luck all!