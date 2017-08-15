Final Songs Of The Fall report from Czech Republic

Here’s the final installment of the tour diary from Cia Cherryholmes and Stetson Adkisson, aka Songs Of The Fall, as they conclude their musical journey across eastern Europe. Cia shares a few words on this last leg of the trip, along with a video created by Richard Cifersky.

“We finished up the last part of our tour with a string of concerts in Pezinok and Nitra in Slovakia and Olomouc and Prague in the Czech Republic! At each show along the way, we had a ‘christening’ with the local people for our new album, and each place used something unique to the area. It was Green Beer in France, plum moonshine in the Czech Republic, and chocolate sauce in Slovakia. And also our opening band Kitchen Grass in Nitra (Slovakia) used salt, as they like to cook. It also comes from the tradition when Slovak people are inviting someone in their home, they give them a welcome of bread and salt.

Many thanks to everyone who was involved with the tour, from start to finish, who made it such a memorable experience for us! A big thank you to Richard Ciferský, who not only put the tour together but also took care of everything along the way — including baby sitting while running sound when we found ourselves in a jam!

Hopefully, we’ll make it back again next year!”