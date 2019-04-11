Feller & Hill to B. Paul Entertainment

Braeden Paul has added another act to the roster of his newly-launched agency. Feller & Hill, the sweet duet team, along with their band, The Bluegrass Buckaroos, will now be represented by B. Paul Entertainment.

Feller & Hill specialize in traditional bluegrass, with a bit of old school country flavor. As they like to put it, their sound lies somewhere between Buck Owens and The Osborne Brothers. They also like to feature music once performed by The Boys From Indiana, a very popular bluegrass act from the 1970s that featured Tom Feller’s uncles.

For Braeden, bringing them in to his fold was a simple decision.

“I first saw Feller and Hill and the Bluegrass Buckaroos perform live a few years ago and was blown away. As a lifetime lover of traditional music, I found their combination of bluegrass and classic country refreshing. I’ve been following their career ever since. One of my ultimate goals with B. Paul Entertainment is to bring my artists to audiences that may not be as familiar with different forms of traditional music. It became very clear to me that Tom and Chris have that same goal in mind. I’m honored to have a working relationship with Feller and Hill and the Bluegrass Buckaroos!”

Feller shares his anticipation to get back to the festivals and shows after some down time, and looks forward to collaborating with Paul.

“We are very excited to be working together with B. Paul Entertainment. Braeden’s strong work ethic and enthusiasm for our music and bluegrass music, in general, is exactly the refreshing change we’ve been looking for. Chris and I have experienced many changes in our personal lives, during the past two years. Our music production and touring has slowed, as a result. We both agree that we’re not ready to give up doing what we love and we’re looking forward to getting back out and bringing our brand of music to the folks who inspire us to do what we do. In addition to the many bluegrass festivals we’ve worked in the past years, we will be implementing a plan to bring our music into new territories and to venues with audiences who may not be as familiar with bluegrass and traditional music. We all agree that it’s very important to the future of bluegrass and traditional music to introduce it to new audiences and gain the support of new fans who will support our music into the future. Braeden’s vision and dedication to these same goals will be a great asset to our business.“

Here’s video of one of their big numbers, Big Blue Roses, written by Tom T and Dixie Hall.

Feller & Hill are accepting bookings now for 2019 and beyond. For more information, contact B. Paul Entertainment online.