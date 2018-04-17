Feathers video from Lil Smokies

When you grow up in cold weather environments, you get used to being chilly. At least that what you think when you watch this new video of the Lil Smokies at the 2018 WinterWonderGrass Festival in Steamboat, CO. It was wintry in most of the country in February, but especially so in the Colorado mountains, and these guys were outdoors entertaining the crowd all the same.

The video captures them playing Feathers, one of the songs on their new album, Changing Shades. Director Nicolas Tapia skillfully matches the band’s live performance to the album track, along with footage of the festival site.

The Smokies are Andy Dunnigan on reso-guitar and lead vocals, with Jake Simpson on fiddle, Matt Cornette on banjo, Scott Parker on bass, and Matt Rieger on guitar.

Changing Shades is available wherever you find bluegrass music online.