Farm Hands Rural Route photo contest

To celebrate their single, Rural Route, going to #1 this week on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart, The Farm Hands are hosting their first-ever photo contest.

Rural Route, written by Farm Hands bassist and vocalist Daryl Mosley, conveys a love of the country way of living. It is included on their new Pinecastle album, Colors. Everyone is invited to give the song a listen, and submit a photo with their impressions of what the song says to them.

One photo will be chosen each week by the band, and featured on their Facebook page. Then after four weeks, one of those four photos will be chosen as the grand prize winner, and the photographer will receive a Colors CD and a t-shirt.

Here’s a sample of the song…

To be eligible, each photo must be the property of the person sending it in, and any recognizable faces in the photo must sign this photo release form and submit it with your photo.

Photos and forms should be sent to the band by email.

Take your best shot, send it in, and good luck!