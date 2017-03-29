Far Away video from The Snyder Family

Mountain Home has released a live music video for Far Away, the first single from their upcoming album for The Snyder Family, The Life We Know. We had premiered the audio track last month, and now we can see them in the studio laying it down.

The song was written by Samantha Snyder, who we see below singing and playing fiddle. Her dad, Bud, is playing bass, and older brother Zeb handles all the other instruments. Not fair, really, how well these two youngsters play and sing at their age.

The Life We Know is available now wherever bluegrass music is sold, including the band web site and all popular download sites.