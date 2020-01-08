Family Sowell teams up with Alpha Source Media Group

The Family Sowell, part sibling bluegrass entertainers and part Christian music evangelists, have teamed up with Alpha Source Media Group in Nashville to assist them with management and booking representation.

The Sowells are a group of six brothers and sisters, born and raised in Texas, having moved recently to Knoxville, TN to further their career in the music business. With ages ranging from 23 to 13, all these youngsters are first rate bluegrass pickers and singers who have developed a strong, family-friendly stage show which they take all over the country. Jacob is the eldest on banjo, with Joshua on guitar, Naomi on bass, Abigail on mandolin, John-Mark on fiddle, and Justus on reso-guitar.

All but the youngest also take on aspects of running the business of a full-time band, but they have realized that it is time to bring on some professional assistance. Enter Candi Combs with Alpha, an attorney who also has a degree in marketing and communications. She offers her clients help with legal matters, as well as Christian business consultation along with traditional artist management and booking.

The Family is hoping for big things in 2020, especially with the Alpha team on board.

Here’s a listen to their single from last year, which tells of them packing up the whole gang and moving north, from their album, From Texas To Tennessee. Enjoy Pilgrim’s Prayer.