Carolina Bible Camp Bluegrass Festival

$12.00 Advance / $15.00 at the gate / 12 & under FREE.

Blue Highway, Dom Flemons, Fireside Collective, Tim White and Troublesome Hollow, and the Loose Strings Band together with free kids’ activities, classic car show, unique vendors, and mouth-watering food! Bring your own chair. No alcohol, no outside food, no pets, no tobacco, please. Rain or shine (audience tents provided). VIP packages and handicapped assistance available. All for a good cause: ongoing Christian camp experiences for kids!