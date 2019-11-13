Evans Media Source acquires Adams Bluegrass Festivals

Evans Media Source, one of the largest promoters of bluegrass events in the southeastern United States, has acquired Adams Bluegrass Festivals, who have been dominant in this business for four decades. This makes Evans Media Source, managed by Ernie and Debi Evans, the big player in the Carolinas and Florida.

Norman and Judy Adams have been running festivals for the past 45 years, and certainly deserve to enjoy their retirement. Many thousands of festival lovers have attended their top-rated events over that time, enjoying music and fellowship at weekend shows like the Cherokee Bluegrass Festival, and the New Years Festival in Jekyll Island.

The Evans have made a business specialty of assuming management of bluegrass festivals, either when their proprietors are ready to leave it behind, or when an event has fallen on hard times and needs to be turned around. The Adams festivals, of course, have been tremendously successful, with several running well over 40 years.

The announcement of the acquisition was made this past weekend at the 15th annual Palatka Bluegrass Festival in Florida.

As a result of this new agreement, Evans Media will now manage the following long-running Adams Bluegrass events:

January 2-4, 2020 – 44th Annual New Year’s Bluegrass Festival – Jekyll Island, SC

February 13-15, 2020 – 16th Annual Palatka Bluegrass Festival – Palatka, FL

June 11-13, 2020 – Cherokee Bluegrass Festival – Cherokee, NC

August 13-15, 2020 – 46th Annual North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival – Marion, NC

October 24-26, 2020 – Anderson Bluegrass Festival – Anderson, SC

November 12-14, 2020 – Fall Palatka Bluegrass Festival – Palatka, FL

November 26-28, 2020 – 51st Annual South Carolina Bluegrass Festival – Myrtle Beach, SC

These are in addition to the festivals currently run by Ernie and Debi.

January 14-19, 2020 – Yee Haw Music Festival – Okeechobee, FL

February 18-23, 2020 – Florida Bluegrass Classic – Brooksville, FL

February 28-29, 2020 – Winter String Summit – Kissimmee, FL

March 26-29, 2020 – EMS Spring Bluegrass Festival – Brooksville, FL

In acknowledging their new role in maintaining these iconic festivals, the Evans said that they feel a bit humbled.

“It is both an honor and challenge to step into the shoes of someone you consider a pioneer and a legend. Getting the initial phone call ranks high with the most exciting things that have happened in our careers, but working alongside Norman and Judy Adams for the next year will be like earning a masters degree in festival promotion. We are so grateful and still in shock.”

It is wonderful news that these terrific bluegrass events have a future assured into a new generation.