Evans Media assumes management of Shake Rag Cultural Center

Ernie and Debi Evans of Evans Media Source have expanded their entertainment management operations in Florida even further with the news today that they are assuming management of the Shake Rag Cultural Center in Gainesville. This change was precipitated by the unexpected recent passing of previous Vice President, Vice President, Joseph Saccocci.

The Evanses will serve as Vice President and Treasurer respectively of the center, and oversee the operation of their Jewel Box Concert Series in Gainesville’s Thomas Center. This summer sequence has regularly included bluegrass artists like Lonesome River Band, The Claire Lynch Band, Helen Highwater String Band, The Atlantic City Boys, Flagship Romance, Nothin Fancy, and Tony Trischka.

Evans Media Source now manages nearly a dozen bluegrass festivals and cruises throughout and departing from Florida. In the process, they have rescued a number from extinction, often when their founders are ready to retire.

Ernie says that they feel it a privilege to take over this series.

“I’ve worked side by side with Joseph Saccocci for the past few years doing what I could to bring his vision to fruition. It’s an honor to carry the torch into the future to continue his work. He will surely be missed.”

And Debi sees it as an opportunity to work with so many fine performers.

“There are so many artists out there that don’t get exposure through main stream media, and we couldn’t be happier to present these worthy artists in this magnificent venue while enriching the community at the same time.”

As Debi suggests, the purpose of the Shake Rag Cultural Center is to ensure that a variety of cultural events are available for the residents of north central Florida.

And Center President June Beverly feels The Evans are a perfect fit.

“Joseph Saccocci and I hoped that the legacy of Shake Rag would carry on. I am extremely pleased that Ernie and Debi have accepted the roles and will take on the challenge to continue the Jewel Box Concerts at the Thomas Center in Joseph’s absence.”

More information about the series can be obtained by contacting the ticket office at (904) 886-8378, or by reaching out to Ernie Evans by email.