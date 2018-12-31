ETSU instructor Greg Fields suffers a stroke

Greg Fields, a popular instructor in the Bluegrass, Old Time, Celtic, and Country music program at East Tennessee State University, apparently suffered a stroke on December 27.

According to his wife, Mary Anne, he was taken from home to the ER by ambulance, and has been hospitalized in Johnson City since last Thursday. An immediate prognosis isn’t known, as doctors continue to try to identify the cause of a brain bleed detected by MRI. Greg also suffers from diabetes, and has been enduring debilitating headaches while in the hospital.

He was initially quite confused upon admission, but has been somewhat better this past two days. The doctors aren’t sure at this point whether he actually had a stroke, or perhaps at transient ischemic attack, or mini stroke. They are hoping that further MRIs will reveal the truth of the situation.

Greg works in the health care field, and teaches as a part time adjunct guitar instructor at ETSU. Everyone in the program is very fond of him, faculty, students and staff alike, and many don’t know of his condition as school is not in session at this time.

Mary Anne has asked everyone for their prayers as the medical team looks for answers and considered treatment options. She has been posting regular updates on Facebook.

Get well soon, Greg!