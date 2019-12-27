Enter to win in Blue Highway’s 25th Anniversary giveaway

Blue Highway fans have a chance this holiday season to win some one-of-a-kind prizes in the band’s 25th Anniversary giveaway this week and next.

In an abbreviated 12 days of Christmas motif, there are six chances to enter, one daily from December 26-31. Then on New Years Day, winners will be chosen with as many as two selected for each day.

Prizes include Blue Highway memorabilia that any true fan will cherish, like a copy of the band’s first publicity photo from 1995, and issues of several publications with cover stories on the guys over the years. Periodicals include Bluegrass Unlimited, Moonshiner, Country Music Club of Switzerland Newsletter, and Bluegrass Music Profiles. There is also a copy of the first Christmas card they sent out to fans in 2016.

The Grand Prize is especially rare, a cassette tape copy of the band’s first demo recording, which led to their contract with Rebel Records, back before they had adopted the name Blue Highway. In fact, the preprinted tape actually has the band’s original working name, Hurricane Reign, blacked out, and a label reading Blue Highway pasted over. Four tracks are featured on the tape: Lonesome Pine, Before The Cold Wind Blows, Farmers Blues, and Blueridge Mountain Girl. Personnel on the 1994 recording were Tim Stafford on guitar, Wayne Taylor on bass, Shawn Lane on mandolin, and Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, with Tony Brown on banjo. This was prior to Jason Burleson joining up with Blue Highway.

To enter, just go to the Blue Highway Facebook page each day through the 31st and comment on the Giveaway post for that day. A comment is counted as an entry, and a share is counted as a second entry. Winners will be chosen randomly from all the daily entries, starting on New Years Day.

Happy 25th Anniversary to Blue Highway in 2020!