Eliza drops for Wood & Wire

Wood & Wire, from the music hotbed of Austin, TX, has a new single today, coming from their next album, North Of Despair.

The album doesn’t hit until the middle of next month, but the band has shared a song with us for our readers to enjoy now. It’s one called Eliza, which was written by guitarist/vocalist Tony Kamel. He passed along a few words about the inspiration for the song, and a morsel of production info on the track.

“A few years back, we were driving home to Austin from East Texas and drove past a woman who looked to be in her 70s, carrying a wheelbarrow of rocks across her yard. I conjured up a story about her metaphorically representing the many strong and supportive women in our professional and personal lives. Of special note – the ‘hey’ at the end was taken from a live recording of the audience at Utopiafest in Utopia, TX during our set!”

Dom Fisher on bass, Trevor Smith on banjo, and Billy Bright on mandolin complete the quartet, who are eager for everyone to hear the new record when it is released on April 13.

Kamel says they are all proud of this project, which furthers their missionary zeal for the music they love.

“We can’t wait. This will be our most definitive record to date. We’re fortunate to have reached both die-hard bluegrass fans, folks who have never heard of bluegrass, and everything in between. We’ll keep working hard to bring the music to our fans.”

Pre-orders for North Of Despair are enabled online, and the band starts a tour in support April 13 in Las Vegas, followed by stops all across the country.