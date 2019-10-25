Eli Johnston to Merle Monroe

Merle Monroe has announced that Eli Johnston has joined their touring band on bass and harmony vocals.

Eli’s is a familiar face in the bluegrass world from his recent five year stint with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. He appeared on for albums with Doyle from 2013-2018, singing and playing bass, and also contributed a couple of original song which they recorded. Before joining Quicksilver he has worked with Monroeville and Nothin’ Fancy, and spent several years beforehand performing at the Tennessee Shindig show in Pigeon Forge, TN.

When his son, Huxley, was born in March of last year, Eli decided it was time to spend a little more time at home, and gave up his spot touring with Doyle. But he is ready to play some grass again, and as Merle Monroe doesn’t work as aggressive a schedule as was the norm with Quicksilver, he can manage to do both.

Co-band leaders Tim Raybon and Daniel Grindstaff were quick to roll out the welcome mat.

“We are proud to have Eli Johnston join the Merle Monroe Band. Eli is a great singer, songwriter and bass player. Eli is beloved by the bluegrass and Gospel world, and we are honored for him to be a featured part of our stage shows.”

And Johnston doesn’t need much rehearsing to get started, as he was the bass played on the band’s debut, self-titled album earlier this year.

He says he is proud to join up with such a strong outfit.

“What an honor it is to be a part of the Merle Monroe team! I am truly looking forward to their powerhouse singing and picking. It’s also going to be great to see all of my friends and music fans again!”

You can follow Merle Monroe and see their tour dates online.