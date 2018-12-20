Eddie Faris to Larry Stephenson Band

The Larry Stephenson Band got an early Christmas present in the form of Eddie Faris, who is now playing bass and singing harmony vocals with the group.

Bluegrass fans will quickly recognize Eddie from his recent time singing harmony with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, or his years before that with his kinfolk in the Faris Family. He will start with Larry in the new year.

Stephenson says that, as always, it is bittersweet when the band has to make a change.

“Eddie brings a fresh playing style, and the first rehearsal was very easy. Musicians know what I’m talking about when I say easy. That’s a plus!

As much as we welcome Eddie to the group, we sure hate to say goodbye to Matt Wright, who is just an excellent person on and off the road. They don’t come any better than him, and it has been a real treat having him in my band the last four years. We wish him the best in his new job working for the city there close to his home.”

Like the rest of us, Larry and his family are finishing up preparations for Christmas. They shot a fun holiday video while the band was over for rehearsal, and it will be posted later today on Facebook.

He also wanted us to wish everyone a Merry Christmas from he and his wife, Dreama, and their daughter, Falon.

“We are celebrating 30 years coming up soon, and we hope to see you down the road. Merry Christmas from our homes to yours.”