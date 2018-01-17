Early Bird show at Yee Haw Music Fest 2018

Yee Haw Music Fest 2018 kicked off Tuesday evening with an “early bird” performance by Michael Reno Harrell. He was introduced by Greg Bird. Early arrivers were treated to stories and songs that took us through his younger days and even into his present. Everyone should see Michael at least once during their musical journeys.

Radio personality Greg Bird will continue the festivities Wednesday evening with his open mic radio show. Wednesday evening provides the bluegrass crowd with two of their favorite activities – picking and eating. There is a potluck supper before the open mic. Food and fun are the order of the evening.

The main stage show kicks off Thursday with Jo Odom handling the MC duties. The day features Remington Ryde, Sideline, and Monroe Crossing. Friday sees instrument workshops in the morning with Donna Ulisse, Larry Stephenson, Monroe Crossing, and the Cleverlys providing the stage show. Saturday brings more instrument workshops and the entertainment of Swinging Bridge, Alligator Alley, The Darrell Webb Band, and The Dave Adkins Band. Country legend T. Graham Brown closes the show.

The Yee Haw Music Fest series is held at the Okeechobee Agri-Center in Okeechobee, Florida. The series is presented by Debi and Ernie Evans. Debi and Ernie promote a number of festivals and events throughout Florida.