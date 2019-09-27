Earl Scruggs Music Festival to debut September 2020

This afternoon, during the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival in Raleigh, NC, details were announced for the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival, to be held in Mill Spring, NC on September 4-5, 2020. The festival is jointly sponsored by The Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW radio at Isothermal Community College, for whose joint benefit it is being held.

Tryon International Equestrian Center has been chosen as the site for the fest, which will celebrate the many musical styes championed by Earl Scruggs during his career. That means bluegrass, of course, as well as the sort of Americana music he played with his sons in The Earl Scruggs Revue following the demise of Flatt & Scruggs. Also featured will be artists playing blues and other forms of roots and folk music.

Just revealed as well was an initial list of headliners, which includes Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Jerry Douglas, Alison Brown, Dom Flemons, Radney Foster, The Barefoot Movement, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and Unspoken Tradition.

Steve Johnson of Bonfire Management will oversee the festival’s management.

Dave Berry caught up with Jerry Douglas earlier today, to discuss the Earl Scruggs Music Festival, and his experiences so far this week in Raleigh.

Tickets are on sale now for the Earl Scruggs Music Festival, with single day passes starting at $50, and full weekend tickets running from $100 to $250 for VIP passes.

Full details can be found online.