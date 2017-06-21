Earl Scruggs Center to host youth activities this summer

The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC has announced its summer activities, which includes a number of special events for children and families. The Center houses an Earl Scruggs museum and is also dedicated to preserving the music and culture of the people of Cleveland County and southwestern North Carolina.

Their Books & Banjos program will be held on July 19 and August 16 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 5-10. Using both books and music, this hour long presentation is meant to be both educational and entertaining. Only 24 spots are available at $5 per child. In July they will hear David Holt’s I Got a Bullfrog!, his kid-centric CD. The August meeting has a theme of Rhythm and Rhyme.

If you have a group of ten or more children in this age group, the Center can schedule a special program time for your group. For more details on any Books & Banjos presentation, please call the Center at 704-487-6233.

On the second Saturdays of July and August, you can attend their Pickin’ on the Square at the Center. These run from 5:00-8:00 p.m., with music, refreshments children’s crafts, yard games and more. Pickers are invited to bring their instruments, and everyone who picks gets free Museum admission. Free instrument check service is available. Non-pickers are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a picnic dinner.

The July 8 Pickin’ on the Square coincides with the opening of the Center’s newest exhibit, David Holt: Photos, Music & Stories. Admission to the exhibit is free on July 8 from 5:00-8:00.

Admission is always free to active duty military and veterans.

You can find out more about all events at the Earl Scruggs Center web site.