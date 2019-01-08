Dwayne Anderson exits Becky Buller Band

And we have another 2019 band scramble announcement to make today. Don’t worry… we have more.

The Becky Buller Band is sad to reveal that Dwayne Anderson is leaving the group. He had spent last year on the road with their crew, but is taking a different direction going forward. He has been a fixture on the bluegrass circuit since graduating from East Tennessee State University. There he took a degree in computer science, while also participating in the bluegrass program, in which he minored.

Dwayne was a member of the ETSU Pride Band, and studied directly under Barry Bales. He also did a stint with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and taught bass at the school after graduating. He now teaches in the computer field in Bristol, TN.

To mark his departure, Becky ‘n them couldn’t be satisfied with just a simple announcement. So here is the video they created to share the news, giving Dwayne the big sendoff he deserves.

Look for a report in the near future when a new bass player comes aboard.