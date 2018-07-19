Doug Bartlett to Zink & Company

Corey Zink has announced the newest member to his group, Zink & Co. Doug Bartlett has joined the band, playing mandolin and some twin fiddle.

Doug’s should be a familiar face to bluegrass fans, as he has worked with a number of prominent touring acts both as a sub and a regular member. You may have seen him on stage in the past alongside Doyle Lawson, James King, or Del McCoury, and he has also performed with Lonesome River Band and most recently, David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition.

He’s been on board with Zink since last month, and it seems that now, it’s been made official!

Corey welcomes him warmly into the band.

“I am thrilled to have Doug as a member of the group and look forward to working with him. I feel he is a great fit for the band. Please join the ‘Co’ and I in welcoming Doug to our Bluegrass Family.”

He joins Zink on guitar and lead vocals, with John Roc on bass, Dan Menzone on banjo, and Gary Pomerleau on fiddle.

The band is touring throughout the summer in support of their latest album, Zink & Company IV. You can follow their schedule online.