Don’t You Hear The Lambs A-Crying – track premier for Reischman & the Jaybirds

John Reischman & The Jaybirds, the premiere bluegrass act from the Pacific Northwest, have a new album hitting this week, On That Other Green Shore.

Like their other strong recordings, it shows the depth of their musical influences in American roots music, incorporating old time, Gospel, and blues within the bluegrass setting, with both new, original material and timeless classics presented side-by-side.

The band has graciously agreed to allow us to highlight the quasi-title track from the project, a Gospel number they picked up from a Seeger Family recording, Don’t You Hear The Lambs A-Crying. Trisha Gagnon does her usually fine job as lead vocalist on this traditional song following Reischman’s understated mandolin introduction.

In addition to being the first band release since a Christmas EP in 2014, On That Other Green Shore marks the final project for long-time Jaybirds guitarist Jim Nunally, who has left the group to pursue his duet partnership with Nell Robinson. Stepping in for Jim going forward is Patrick Sauber, a multi-instrumentalist with a serious pedigree. Not only is he an experienced artist and musician in his own right, he is the son of celebrated old time fiddler, Tom Sauber, with whom he has performed many times.

The group is headed by mandolinist John Reischman, who established his bona fides playing with The Tony Rice Unit for many years when they were based on the west coast. He is joined by Gagnon on bass, Sauber on guitar, Nick Hornbuckle on banjo, and Greg Spatz on fiddle.

The new album drops this Friday (August 5) and can be purchased on disc from CD Baby, or for download at any of the popular online sites.