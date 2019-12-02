Donate to bluegrass agencies on Giving Tuesday

The now common term, Black Friday, referring to the day after Thanksgiving as the official start of the Christmas shopping season, seems like it has been with us forever, but it actually only dates back to the early 1960s. We now associate the day with deep discounts from major retailers, and incidents of frustration and aggression from frenzied shoppers, but the phrase is more tied to the increased traffic in shopping centers on that day – and the fear it insoles in retail workers.

The theme has expanded, with the Saturday after Thanksgiving now described as Small Business Saturday, and the following Monday as Cyber Monday, where shoppers are encouraged to give their custom to local shops and online vendors, respectively. Now we stand at the cusp of Giving Tuesday, a relatively new phenomenon which asks that we all think of others and make a donation to charitable ventures at the beginning of the holiday season. Only active since 2012, the idea has caught on all over the world, with many employers and firms offering to match donations made by their workers to recognized charities.

Facebook is on the train this year, with matching gifts on tap for the first $7,000,000 in donations made on the network tomorrow (December 3).

The International Bluegrass Music Association, along with the IBMA Foundation and the Bluegrass Trust Fund, are participating in the Facebook Giving Tuesday promotion, so any gift you might make can add up double if you get it in early on Tuesday. The Trust Fund and the Foundation are both dedicated to charitable giving, the Trust Fund supporting members of our bluegrass community in financial need, and the Foundation bundling donations to support educational efforts in and around bluegrass.

You need to give through the Facebook links above to be eligible for the matching gift, or search within Facebook for eligible agencies to support. Your local and regional bluegrass associations may also be listed, so take a close look at the list on Facebook. And do it first thing to get it in while the matching gift is still available.

Or simply take a moment tomorrow to see if your employer is part of Giving Tuesday.