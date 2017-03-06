Dixie Road video from Lee Greenwood and Lorraine Jordan

Posted on by John Lawless

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road have released another music video from their star-studded collaboration project, Country Grass. The album features a bevy of country music icons performing bluegrass versions of their biggest hits with Lorraine and the boys.

This latest showcases their joint effort with Lee Greenwood on Dixie Road, an international #1 hit for him in 1984. It was recorded for Country Grass as a duet between Lee and Carolina Road’s Josh Goforth, captured here on video.

Check her web site for other music videos from this project.

Country Grass is available wherever bluegrass music is sold, and from the band at any of their live appearances.

