Dick Boak – 40 years at Martin Guitars

All of us know at least one person who seems to have a dream job. Doing something they love so much, that they would probably have done it without being paid, but yet also being handsomely rewarded for the job. It’s just not fair.

For Dick Boak, who recently retired from CF Martin & Co after more than 40 years of service, reflecting on his work life does sometimes feel like a dream. Meeting some of the biggest stars in the guitar firmament, working alongside the top craftsmen and luthiers, and spending time around the most historic steel string guitars ever made would seem like a fantasy for most any young guitar nut getting started on a career.

His Martin work experience started at the back door, and eventually led to Boak helping deign the company’s Eric Clapton model (000-28EC) and managing Martin’s Custom Shop. And becoming close with the company’s current director, C.F. Martin, IV, known at the plant as Chris.

Dick lived in Bethlehem, PA in the mid-1970s, and worked as an art teacher in New Jersey. His daily commute took him through Nazareth where the Martin factory was located, and it piqued his interest. He was deeply into woodworking, and had built a few guitars that he wouldn’t show anyone today, so he took the factory tour and asked the tour guide what they did with scrap wood that they couldn’t use. When he found out that they threw it in the dumpster, he started making regular trips there himself to pull out pieces of wood that he could use for his art, or his own guitars. Just because it wasn’t good enough for a Martin didn’t mean that a young hobby builder couldn’t use it.

So after what he imagines must have been 500 episodes of dumpster diving, Boak says the he got to know a bunch of the guys who worked at the factory.

“I got to know the shop foreman who started saving me special pieces of wood that they couldn’t use. He called me ‘the kid.’ One day he asked what I did with the wood, and I told him I built guitars and other things. He then asked if I would bring some next time I came. When I did, he asked if could take them around the shop, to show everyone what ‘the kid’ had made. Along the way he ran into Mr. Martin, Chris’ granddad. The foreman brought the guitar back to me and said, ‘The old man says you should apply for a job.’ I was filthy from the dumpster, but I went up to the front door and told the receptionist I wanted to apply for a job. She looked at me like I was nuts, and told me that the only position available was for a draftsman. I applied, and started working for them shortly thereafter.”

His first assignment was creating draftsman’s drawings of all the various fittings and fixtures used in building the guitars. The idea was to be able to replicate the Martin specs in the new lower budget Sigma guitars being made in Japan. Once that was completed, they put him on odd jobs and short term projects, one of which led to Dick being fired for insubordination.

“They had brought in an engineer from Revlon as my boss, and he didn’t know anything about guitars. He ordered me to make changes to some banjo rims we were making that would have caused them to break. I knew that would happen, and went to the personnel director to tell him, and he was buddies with my new boss. I was fired the next morning. I did a detailed drawing of a D-28 a few years later and took one to Mr Martin (Chris’ dad) and told him it both a gift for him, and as my reapplication for employment. He hadn’t known that I was fired, and brought me back. The rims had broken just as I had said!”

Next for Boak was starting Martin’s 1833 shop, and a woodworker’s supply shop in their old North Street building, called Woodworker’s Dream.

“We expanded the accessories by a lot, and gave the newly-formed telemarketing department something to do. I also ran the sawmill over at the main plant, and eventually that led me to MoMex, our Mexican division. They were starting a small string winding plant down there, and I helped them get their paperwork in order and get them organized.”

But the position he really wanted was in advertising.

“We were using an ad agency at the time that didn’t really get the guitar market. This would have been the mid-’80s. So we brought it all in house at the dawn of desktop publishing. After about 8 years, Clapton appeared on MTV Unplugged and we started getting all sorts of calls about what he was playing. I asked Chris if I could contact Clapton about an artist model, and we designed a guitar together that has been very popular. We sold 461 guitars at $7200 apiece, and Martin started an artist relations department and put me in charge of it. Martin had worked with popular artists before, but never had a formal office to handle it. We worked with Marty Stuart, Johnny Cash, Simon & Garfunkel and other popular artists. It was an immense amount of fun for me to pay tribute to the musical heroes of my youth. Under Chris Martin’s open-mindedness to do new things, we really grew as a company, and I’m proud to have been a part of that. He gave me a long leash to try new things and go in new directions.”

Dick also assumed management of their Sounding Board magazine, sent to Martin owners on a regular basis. It was a high-quality glossy publication, full of user tips, plus both Martin history and stories about new developments. With his computer and art skills, he was the obvious man for the job.

“Eventually I dropped some of these many responsibilities and started focusing mostly on the museum. I worked on the exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, and developed a lot of friendships up there. We had seven guitars from our museum, plus pieces from collections Peter Szago, who wrote the accompanying book – Inventing The American Guitar – and Matt Ummanov. We created a group called the Early Martin Guitar Summit who met regularly to discuss 19th century Martins. A lot of research was done to trace the chronology. I was always interested in bringing back older models no longer in production. Chris was really big on that, and it led to the Custom Shop. I was indirectly involved in the creation of the Vintage Series, which led to the Golden Era, and eventually Chris took it to the next level with the Authentic series. We had to relearn our own processes to make them the old way, but the guitars have been worth the effort.”

With 40 years in with Martin, the notion of retirement starting hitting him not long ago.