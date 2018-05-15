Destination Bluegrass wins at Yadkinville

When the judges’ votes were tallied in last month’s Yadkin Valley Bluegrass Convention, the top prize in the Bluegrass Band contest went to Destination Bluegrass from Mocksville, NC. Slate Mountain Ramblers took first place in Old Time Band, and both received the $600 cash prize for band winners.

A total of $5400 was awarded in prize money over 26 categories of both junior and senior level competition. 2018 marked the 33rd year for this convention, held in Yadkinville, NC at the Yadkinville Elementary School. Musicians travel in from several surrounding states to take part in the competition, and to enjoy and participate in the jamming that fills the classrooms and the school yard.

A complete list of winners follows:

Bluegrass Band

Destination Bluegrass Travis Frye & Blue Mountain The Trailblazers Shacktown Grass Hoppers

Old Time Band

Slate Mountain Ramblers The Tater Hill Mashers Karlie Keepfer & Smokey Holler Del-Ray Brothers

Senior Bluegrass Fiddle

John Hoffman Randy Willard Blaine Wagoner

Senior Old Time Fiddle

John Hoffman Richard Bowman Chris Testrman

Junior Bluegrass Fiddle

Wesley Coatney Sophia Lenay Pyles Belle Lippard

Junior Old Time Fiddle

Asa Nelson Annali Burnett Wesley Coatney

Senior Bluegrass Banjo

Alex Edwards Jimmy Paschal Robbie Williams

Junior Bluegrass Banjo

Ethan Pardue

Senior Old Time Banjo

Marsha Todd Charlie Keepfer Chris Testerman

Junior Old Time Banjo

Asa Nelson

Senior Mandolin

Randy Willard Jonah Horton Daniel Thrailkill

Junior Mandolin

Elijah Moore Maddie-Rose Lippard

Senior Guitar

John Horton Daniel Thrailkill Danny Castevens

Junior Guitar

Wesley Coatney Asa Nelson Ethan Wagoner

Senior Acoustic Bass

Will Thrailkill Alex Edwards Barbara Bowman

Junior Acoustic Bass

Lincoln Moore

Senior Dobro

Danny Castevens Ezra Wilkliams

Junior Dobro

Ethan Wagoner

Senior Dulcimer

Steve Kilby Danny Castevens

Senior Autoharp

Lois R Shumaker Richard Bowman

Junior Autoharp

Emilee Lippard

Senior Vocal

John Hoffman Daniel Thrailkill Coleman Emerson

Junior Vocal

Karlie Keepfer Anneli Burnett Emilee, Maddie-Rose, and Belle Lippard

Senior Dance

Marsha Todd Marty Todd Barbara Bowman

Junior Dance

Karlie Keepfer Asa Nelson Anneli Burnett

The Rising Little Star award was given to Anneli Burnett.

Congratulations to all the winners!

If you’ve never taken your family to a competition festival like this, you may be surprised by how well everyone enjoys themselves. There is always a wealth of great music, and the youngsters get a real kick out of seeing people their own age competing. Many a young picker has been born seeing another child tearing up an instrument.