Destination Bluegrass wins at Yadkinville

When the judges’ votes were tallied in last month’s Yadkin Valley Bluegrass Convention, the top prize in the Bluegrass Band contest went to Destination Bluegrass from Mocksville, NC. Slate Mountain Ramblers took first place in Old Time Band, and both received the $600 cash prize for band winners.
A total of $5400 was awarded in prize money over 26 categories of both junior and senior level competition. 2018 marked the 33rd year for this convention, held in Yadkinville, NC at the Yadkinville Elementary School. Musicians travel in from several surrounding states to take part in the competition, and to enjoy and participate in the jamming that fills the classrooms and the school yard.
A complete list of winners follows:
Bluegrass Band
- Destination Bluegrass
- Travis Frye & Blue Mountain
- The Trailblazers
- Shacktown Grass Hoppers
Old Time Band
- Slate Mountain Ramblers
- The Tater Hill Mashers
- Karlie Keepfer & Smokey Holler
- Del-Ray Brothers
Senior Bluegrass Fiddle
- John Hoffman
- Randy Willard
- Blaine Wagoner
Senior Old Time Fiddle
- John Hoffman
- Richard Bowman
- Chris Testrman
Junior Bluegrass Fiddle
- Wesley Coatney
- Sophia Lenay Pyles
- Belle Lippard
Junior Old Time Fiddle
- Asa Nelson
- Annali Burnett
- Wesley Coatney
Senior Bluegrass Banjo
- Alex Edwards
- Jimmy Paschal
- Robbie Williams
Junior Bluegrass Banjo
- Ethan Pardue
Senior Old Time Banjo
- Marsha Todd
- Charlie Keepfer
- Chris Testerman
Junior Old Time Banjo
- Asa Nelson
Senior Mandolin
- Randy Willard
- Jonah Horton
- Daniel Thrailkill
Junior Mandolin
- Elijah Moore
- Maddie-Rose Lippard
Senior Guitar
- John Horton
- Daniel Thrailkill
- Danny Castevens
Junior Guitar
- Wesley Coatney
- Asa Nelson
- Ethan Wagoner
Senior Acoustic Bass
- Will Thrailkill
- Alex Edwards
- Barbara Bowman
Junior Acoustic Bass
- Lincoln Moore
Senior Dobro
- Danny Castevens
- Ezra Wilkliams
Junior Dobro
- Ethan Wagoner
Senior Dulcimer
- Steve Kilby
- Danny Castevens
Senior Autoharp
- Lois R Shumaker
- Richard Bowman
Junior Autoharp
- Emilee Lippard
Senior Vocal
- John Hoffman
- Daniel Thrailkill
- Coleman Emerson
Junior Vocal
- Karlie Keepfer
- Anneli Burnett
- Emilee, Maddie-Rose, and Belle Lippard
Senior Dance
- Marsha Todd
- Marty Todd
- Barbara Bowman
Junior Dance
- Karlie Keepfer
- Asa Nelson
- Anneli Burnett
The Rising Little Star award was given to Anneli Burnett.
Congratulations to all the winners!
If you’ve never taken your family to a competition festival like this, you may be surprised by how well everyone enjoys themselves. There is always a wealth of great music, and the youngsters get a real kick out of seeing people their own age competing. Many a young picker has been born seeing another child tearing up an instrument.