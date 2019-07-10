Del and Jim to host the 2019 IBMA Awards show

The IBMA has announced today that Del McCoury and Jim Lauderdale will serve as hosts for the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards show.

This 30th annual edition of the awards show, which involves live musical performances, plus the announcement and distribution of dozen of peer-voted trophies to artists, songwriters, and producers in the bluegrass music realm. Being named as co-hosts is both a huge honor and a big job, managing a complicated program that typically runs close to 3 hours in length.

Each year the gala awards show marks the middle of IBMA’s big week in Raleigh, NC. September 24-26 the organization hold its annual convention and business conference, known as World of Bluegrass, at the Raleigh Convention Center. The evening of the 26th they host the awards show at Raleigh’s beautiful Duke Energy Performing Arts Center, before Friday and Saturday (9/27-28) are given over to the big Wide Open Bluegrass festival in downtown, Raleigh.

IBMA Executive Director Paul Schiminger says this year’s awards show is in good hands with icons like Del and Jim anchoring the presentation.

“This year we celebrate both the 30th anniversary of the International Bluegrass Music Awards and the 80th birthday of Hall of Famer Del McCoury! What could be better than Del co-hosting the Awards Show with the legendary Jim Lauderdale?! It is sure to be a fun and memorable evening with unforgettable performances by awards nominees. This is the biggest night in bluegrass music, as we honor excellence over the past year and over entire careers.”

Once again Claire Armbruster and Mary Burdette will oversee the evening as executive producers, scheduling performers, managing scriptwriters, audio, and lighting design.

Mary suggests that attendees will see some surprises on stage.

“The 2019 IBMA Awards Show will celebrate bluegrass music’s finest moments and showcase the ground-breaking music that’s being made today. Expect some exciting collaborations of hot new artists with their idols.”

And Claire says that the audience will also learn about the rich history of our music.

“This year’s show marks the 30th anniversary of the IBMA Awards, so we will celebrate the history of bluegrass music throughout the show, showcasing all styles of bluegrass, created by the talented artists who are nominated for awards.”

Further details about the September 26 IBMA Awards Show, including ticket information, can be found online.