Deering introduces Rustic Wreath banjo

Deering has introduced a new model in its Golden Series line called the Rustic Wreath, designed to capture some of the vintage appeal of older instruments in an economy-minded banjo.

All of their Golden Series banjos are styled like the old Mastertones that are in such demand among bluegrass players. They use appointments, metal parts, and a headstock shape familiar from the period prior to WWII, and a deeper resonator than is found on Deering’s contemporary banjos.

For the Rustic Wreath, they have chosen straight grain maple with a deep walnut stain and the popular wreath pattern many associate with Ralph Stanley. Using a satin finish and simple white binding, Deering can offer this model for only $3599, far lower than the price of their more ornate instruments.

This is a tone ring banjo, with Deering’s -06- 20-Hole Bell Bronze ring installed on a violin grade 3-ply maple rim. Even the flange cutouts are punched in the same shapes as was common on the old Mastertones. And like all the Deering banjos, it can be had with either right or left handed necks, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

The Rustic Wreath was designed in collaboration with and at the request of Barry Waldrep, owner of Banjo.com. He had reported that many of his bluegrass customers liked the sound and playability of the Deering banjos he has in stock, but voiced a preference for the traditional look.

He says that he contacted the company with his idea, and they were immediately receptive.

“When I first approached Deering, my vision for the Rustic Wreath was to create a tastefully appointed banjo with a traditional flange, inlay pattern and peghead with the powerful sound that Deering is already know for at an affordable price. To me it is the perfect working musicians banjo for hard core bluegrass as well as other genres.”

They are available now from any of Deering’s wide network of worldwide dealers, or directly from the company. Additional details can be found online.