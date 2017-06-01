A Decade of Del – DelFest 2017

But like any ‘constant’ in one’s life, just enough of it remains the same to make the experience feel like a family reunion. Many of the same vendors come year after year, and you are glad of it because their services are so well executed. Some constants about the stage and the entertainment remain annually as well. Main Stage Emcee, Joe Craven, is well known for his command of language and firm placement of tongue in cheek with artist introductions. And let’s not forget his eye opening fashion sense. He really should be encouraged to archive those prose-filled introductions along with the best of the photography of the various years and create a book for the festival. I know I’d buy it.

But this event isn’t an annual rehash of the same artists. Indeed this festival has been well curated year after year. The 2017 lineup did have some old friends returning, most namely with Phish frontman Trey Anastasio bringing his solo band T.A.B. back to the music meadow for a second time in the history of this festival. Several other artists also returned for the 10th anniversary, including Sierra Hull, Dierks Bentley, Steep Canyon Rangers, Cabinet, Leftover Salmon, The Gibson Brothers, Sara Watkins, Dre’s Gospel Collective. I apologize if I’ve left out other return artists. It has after all, been a decade.

The 2017 headliners as always are a great mix of the best of bluegrass, the best of jamband or jam rock acts. Trey Anastasio Band practically ripped the floorboards of the stage off, with their ferocious sets on Friday night. Saturday’s finale with The Traveling McCourys and Dierks Bentley was similarly strong. Govt. Mule’s Sunday set, less than 36 hours after the announcement of the death of Greg Allman, offered a particularly important moment of catharsis for many in the crowd.

But year after year I look to the Potomac Stage for my annual surprise artist that I simply must know more about. And this year, I got two. Cris Jacobs, originally from Baltimore’s musical stalwart, The Bridge, was my first surprise of the Potomac Stage. However, I’d been given an enthusiastic heads up not to miss him, by one of his former neighbors as I stood in line for breakfast at my hotel that morning.

Charm City Folk and Bluegrass Co-Founder and CEO, Phil Chorney, happened to be eating breakfast at the same time as me. We struck up a conversation about the coming day’s lineup. He was quick to highlight and encourage me to see Cris Jacobs, telling me that the performer, “embraced elements of rock, country, folk and blues to form his sound which is a very accessible form of music with spectacular musicianship and expert songwriting.” But he added a more personal observation about Cris as his neighbor, “Living next door to Cris it was a pleasure to listen to him write and practice every day. It’s a really special experience to see a master of their craft work every day to become the best at what they do. Funny enough, Cris and his music has a been a massive part of my life. My wife and I got engaged at his show with his former band The Bridge in Amsterdam. The Bridge played our wedding. And funny enough my wife went into labor at one of his shows.”

During the same breakfast, I chatted with a family attending their first ever DelFest. The Rich Family: Amy, Steven, and 10 year old sons Winston and Solomon were seated next to my little family. Hailing from Rockport, Massachusetts, they were excited to get breakfast complete and head back to the festival. Amy said, “I have wanted to attend DelFest since the 1st year but with brand new twin babies, it wasn’t in the cards. Last year we decided that we weren’t going to let anything hold us back, so we bought tix in January. It was the best decision we’ve made in a long time.”

They were most excited about Broomstick. “Those young talented kids were so full of life and spirit up there on the stage.” But according to Amy, they loved all of it. “We never made it beyond the 3 stages really. I was so tapped into the music, I didn’t want to miss a beat, (pun intended).”

Like any fellow mom, we talked about how easy it was to take a child, or in her case, a pair of them, to this event. Amy offered, “I loved just how family friendly it was. It was such a relief to let my kids just go, and they were comfortable doing it! It was also so exciting how close you could be at all the stages. There was tons of room to move and shake and just go up and stand still watching. We will definitely come to Del Fest again!”