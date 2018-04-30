Deadline nears for Circa-Blue Song Contest

Bluegrass songwriters have until midnight May 15 (Eastern time) to submit entries for the second annual Circa Blue Fest Songwriting Contest.

The contest is held in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Circa Blue Fest, June 7-10, in Martinsburg, WV. Cash prizes of $300, $150 and $75 will be awarded to the top three finishers. The first-place writer will also receive two tickets to the festival and the opportunity to perform the song at the festival on Friday, June 8. The entry fee is $25 per song.

I’ll be judging this year’s contest, along with award-winning songwriter and artist Dawn Kenney, and songwriter and Pinecastle Records recording artist Kim Robins.

Winners will be announced on Friday, May 26. Proceeds will benefit the DC Bluegrass Country Foundation and its bluegrass radio programming.

Complete rules are available online.