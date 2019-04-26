Deadline for Rosenberg Bluegrass Scholarship Award in June

The IBMA Foundation has asked us to remind everyone that the deadline to apply for the Rosenberg Bluegrass Scholarship Award for developing academic scholars in June 28, 2019. Formerly known as the IBMA Academic Prize, this award is given annually to someone who presents the best paper at a juried academic conference on an aspect of bluegrass music.

They define a developing scholar as graduate students in MA or PhD programs, and recent PhDs (within five years of degree completion). Like the IBMA Momentum Awards, the Rosenberg Scholarship is meant to recognize these academics as they begin their careers, and sponsor growth in the study and discussion of bluegrass music within the academic community.

An honorarium of $500 will be offered to the successful applicant, along with free admission to the 2019 IBMA World of Bluegrass conference and the International Bluegrass Music Awards in Raleigh, NC later this year.

The foundation has seated a Special Award Committee to oversee the 2019 Rosenberg Bluegrass Scholarship Award process. It is headed by Travis Stimeling (University of West Virginia), Kristine McCusker (Middle Tennessee State University), and Tim Stafford (East Tennessee State University/Blue Highway).

Entries can be sent to Dr. Stimeling by email or postal mail:

c/o West Virginia University School of Music

PO Box 6111

Morgantown, WV 26506-6111

The contact for more information about the award at The IBMA Foundation is Nancy Cardwell.

A recipient for the 2019 Rosenberg Bluegrass Scholarship Award will be announced in July.

The Foundation is funded by individual and corporate donations who wish to help in their goal to support bluegrass music-related educational, literary, artistic and historic preservation activities. See their web site for more details.