DCBU announces Mike Auldridge contest winners

Three well-known young pickers are the top winners in the 2018 Mike Auldridge Instrumental Composition Contest, sponsored by the DC Bluegrass Union.

David Benedict of Mile Twelve won the $500 first place prize for The Golden Angle, according to an announcement by DCBU President Randy Barrett.

Second place and $250 went to Brad Kolodner of Charm City Junction for Duckpin, the title cut of the band’s latest CD.

Tristan Scroggins of Jeff Scroggins and Colorado was the third-place choice, with Boardwalk. He receives $100. Corrina Stephens received an honorable mention for Sandridge.

Randy Barrett, President of the DCBU tells us that, “It was a strong field this year and we congratulate the winners. It is gratifying to be able to showcase new music and turn the spotlight on these talented young artists.”

You can hear the winning songs on the DCBU web site.

This year’s contest was judged by Mary Burdette, Ira Gitlin, and Gabe Hirschfeld.

The contest is named in memory of Mike Auldridge, a founding member of the Seldom Scene and mentor to many of today’s best dobro players.

Entries are open until Jan. 5, 2019, for DCBU’s Hazel Dickens Songwriting Contest. Details can be found online.