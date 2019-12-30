DC Bluegrass Festival returns in 2020

The DC Bluegrass Festival, hosted in northern Virginia by the DC Bluegrass Union, will ve back in the spring of 2020 after a hiatus last year.

This two-day indoor event was held from 2010-2018, but with much of the DCBU leadership involved in assuming management of BluegrassCountry radio from WAMU during 2017-18, they elected to skip the 2019 festival. Many festival goers in the capitol region feared that the event might not return, but as promised, things are on track for March of 2020.

The festival will be a one-day affair, held on March 28 at The Falls Church Episcopal in Falls Church, VA. Music will be provided from noon until 9:00 p.m., with open jamming encouraged all day long. Performances are scheduled from Claire Lynch, Gina Furtado Project, and Man About A Horse, following the DCBU’s Mid-Atlantic Bluegrass Band Contest, which brings together up-and-coming groups from several states competing for a $1600 purse.

The DC Bluegrass Union is a 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization, run by volunteers, which exists to promote bluegrass in the region. They do so through their web site, which provides a listing for area concerts and jams, and by hosting festival and band competition as well as the Hazel Dickens Song Contest and the Mike Auldridge Instrumental Composition contest each year.

Ticket information for the DC Bluegrass Festival is available online.