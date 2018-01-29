Davidson Brothers take two Golden Guitars at the CMAAs

The Grammys weren’t ‘t the only major music awards presentation over this past weekend. The Country Music Association of Australia hosted its 46th Country Music Awards of Australia, known as the Golden Guitar Awards, were held on Saturday January 27 at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment & Conference Centre in New South Wales.

And it was a good night for The Davidson Brothers. The boys brought home awards for Bluegrass Recording of the Year for their current album, Back Where I Started, and for Instrumental of the Year for Evelyn’s Kitchen, a track on that record. Well done Lachlan and Hamish.

They were also featured performers on the show.

Representing bluegrass down under. Congratulations, Davidson Brothers!