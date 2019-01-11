David Peterson returns with a new edition of 1946

For the past few years, David Peterson has worked as one of Nashville’s most notorious street musicians. Any time the weather cooperated, you could find him in the tourist centers of town, just he and his guitar, singing the old songs that he loves so well. It’s a tough way to make a living, but it suits this troubadour just fine.

But this year, David is reassembling his trusty band, called 1946 in honor of the year that bluegrass music was born. They will even be playing indoors, or as he put it, “Indoors, outdoors, underground… whatever it takes!”

David is not only a terrific purveyor of traditional bluegrass. He is also something of an historian of the early days of the music, and a convincing and practiced storyteller. His love for the old time way is evident in everything he does, and his delivery of the first generation material is profoundly excellent.

His latest edition of 1946 will feature Lincoln Hensley on banjo, Josh Gooding on mandolin, and Mike Bub on bass (when his schedule allows). David will play guitar and sing lead, with Josh taking the tenor. They will also use a number of different fiddlers when they go out.

Peterson and 1946 will start work soon on a new album, which will hopefully be available by summertime. It will be his 8th, coming in the 20th anniversary year for he and the band.

They will debut next weekend at The Station Inn in Nashville, and will also perform during the SPBGMA convention the first weekend in February.

This is marvelous news for lovers of traditional bluegrass, played and sung with power and passion.

Welcome back 1946!