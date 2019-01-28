David Parmley suffers heart attack

David Parmley, fearless leader of David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition, and former lead singer of The Bluegrass Cardinals, suffered a heart attack on Friday evening following their show at the Sheperdsville Music Barn in Sheperdsville, KY.

According to his wife, Beckie, David experienced some chest pain prior to the show, but went ahead and performed when the pain let up after a while.

Following the show, the band stopped at Dennys for a post concert meal, as bluegrass artists are wont to do, and when standing up afterwards to go pay, Beckie says he went white as a sheet and reported feeling dizzy.

Beckie recognized his symptoms right away, as David had suffered another heart attack about 10 years ago. He is currently about to turn 60 years old.

She noticed three police officers eating in the restaurant as well, and rushed over and told them her husband was having a heart attack. They called for an ambulance right away, and someone had a nitroglycerine tablet which they gave David on the scene.

EMT’s transported him to Norton Hospital in Louisville where he remains admitted. Beckie says that he is doing quite well after having two stents placed in his right coronary artery this morning, which was 90% blocked.

Obviously it was a scary time for David and Beckie, and she has expressed her deepest gratitude to all the people who helped, at the restaurant, in the ambulance, and at the hospital. Had they not gotten him so quickly to medical attention it could have been much worse.

David is feeling fine now, and hopes to be released to go home on Tuesday morning. Beckie says that she has banned him from eating friend food from now on.

Get well soon, David!