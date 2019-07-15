Daryl Mosley to depart The Farm Hands

The Farm Hands have announced the imminent departure of bass player and vocalist, Daryl Mosley.

After touring with the band this past 9 years, Daryl has decided that it is time for him to dedicate himself more to songwriting than performing. So at the end of September, he will be leaving the road to do just that.

In a Facebook video to fans of the group, he indicates that doing 150 concerts with The Farm Hands each year leaves him with little time for anything else, but that far from retiring from the music business, he will be working on a solo career for himself, and writing bluegrass and Gospel songs for his many friends in the industry.

No word yet from the band as to who might be joining in Daryl’s stead, but keep an eye out for an announcement soon about that.

You can follow Mosley through his official web site, or on Facebook.