Darin & Brooke Aldridge to Morris and Auerbach

Bluegrass lovebirds Darin & Brooke Aldridge have signed jointly with Morris Public Relations and Alison Auerbach Public Relations in Nashville for publicity and artist development services.

The two companies have worked together in this way for nearly 25 years, providing their expertise and advice for artists as diverse as Vince Gill, Nefesh Mountain, Tea Goins, Joe Robinson, and many others. Both agencies are female-headed, with Morris PR run by Erin Morris Huttlinger, and AAPR by Alison Auerbach.

Darin & Brooke have recorded bluegrass and acoustic country music together since they were married in 2008, with their music now being distributed on Rounder Records. Over the past decade their sound has become more refined, with songs chosen not only to accent Brooke’s delightful voice, but for their positive and inspirational messages.

The International Bluegrass Music Association has recognized Brooke this past three years with its Female Vocalist of the Year award, a sure sign of her ascension in the minds of her peers.

She and Darin’s next album, Inner Journey, is expected October 18. Pre-orders are available now online.

Darin & Brooke Aldridge are managed by Brian Smith of Leadership Artists, also in Nashville.